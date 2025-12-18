Giannis Antetokounmpo has clear message amid NBA trade rumors

If the Milwaukee Bucks do open the phones on a potential Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, there could be plenty of teams inquiring about the NBA superstar.

As far as Antetokounmpo is concerned, he admitted he has yet to have any conversations with the Bucks about a trade.

“If my agent is talking to the Bucks about it, he’s his own person,” Antetokounmpo said. “He can have any conversation he wants about it. At the end of the day, I don’t work for my agent. My agent works for me…At the end of the day, I personally have not had the conversation with the Bucks.”

"I personally have not had the conversation with the Bucks. I'm still locked in. Locked in on my teammates… locked in on my team…



As a leader, but most importantly as a winner, just gotta be there for them first."

Antetokounmpo’s name has commonly come up in trade rumors this season, and NBA insider Chris Haynes even mentioned teams such as the Miami Heat and New York Knicks as teams that would have interest in acquiring him.

On December 3 against the Detroit Pistons, Antetokounmpo suffered a calf strain and has been sidelined ever since.

This season, he is averaging 28.9 points per game with 10.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists, but the Bucks have an 11-16 record entering Thursday.

The NBA trade deadline this season is on February 5, and Antetokounmpo’s name will be one to watch over the next couple of months.