Timberwolves will finally retire Kevin Garnett’s jersey

Kevin Garnett is nothing short of a Minnesota Timberwolves legend. He leads the franchise all-time in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.

Now, the Timberwolves will finally retire Garnett’s jersey over the next two seasons as the legendary big man is reuniting with the franchise in an off-court role, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

Garrett is reuniting with the Timberwolves and joining the Minnesota Lynx in an “all-encompassing role involving business, community and fan-engagement efforts and content development.”

Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett is reuniting with the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Lynx in a new, all-encompassing role involving business, community efforts and content development, sources told ESPN. His long-awaited No. 21 Wolves jersey retirement will also happen in Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/DedJhDezd3 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 18, 2025

Garnett refused to have his jersey retired due to a fallout with former owner Glen Taylor. However, the new group that includes Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez has decided to bring Garnett back in a new role while also pledging to retire his jersey.

Garnett was the 5th overall pick in the 1995 NBA Draft and spent the first 12 seasons of his career in Minnesota. He was then traded to the Boston Celtics before the 2007-2008 season in a deal that sent all of Al Jefferson, Ryan Gomes, Gerald Green, Sebastian Telfair, Theo Ratliff, and two first-round draft picks to the Timberwolves.

Garnett returned to Minnesota for a few games in the 2014-2015 season and played his final NBA season with the Timberwolves in 2015-2016 before retiring from the league.

Garnett is a 15-time All-Star and was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2020. Finally, after a long wait, he will have his jersey retired by the Timberwolves.