Report: Rockets in mix for Andrew Bogut

Andrew Bogut may not have to travel far to find his next NBA team.

Jason Lloyd of the Akron Beacon Journal reports on Friday that the Cleveland Cavaliers do indeed have interest in the former No. 1 overall pick but that they will face competition for his services, “primarily” from the Houston Rockets.

Bogut, 32, was traded by the Dallas Mavericks to the Philadelphia 76ers at the deadline as part of the return package for Nerlens Noel. He is expecting to be waived by the Sixers in the next few days.

The Cavaliers’ interest had previously been reported, and, though unlikely, Bogut is also technically eligible to return to this former team of his.

As for the Rockets, Bogut might not be a great fit considering all the young frontcourt players they have coming off the bench. 23-year-old Montrezl Harrell and 22-year-olds Sam Dekker and Clint Capela are already squeezed enough for second-unit minutes as is. But veteran bodies will never not be useful come playoff time, so maybe Houston shoots their shot with the Aussie.