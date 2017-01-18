Report: Sixers to consider run at Jrue Holiday this summer

Could the Philadelphia 76ers be throwing it back to the pre-Process days?

According to a report by Zach Lowe of ESPN on Wednesday, the Sixers “will take a hard look” at New Orleans Pelicans point guard Jrue Holiday this summer in free agency.

The 26-year-old Holiday, who is averaging 13.9 points and 7.1 assists per game this season, played the first four seasons of his NBA career in Philly. He was traded to the Pelicans on Draft Night 2013 for the rights to Nerlens Noel and a 2014 first-rounder that was eventually flipped for the rights to Dario Saric.

The Sixers’ need at point guard goes without saying. Jerryd Bayless has been injured for all but three games since being signed this past offseason, Sergio Rodriguez is best suited for a bench role, and TJ McConnell, though he has exceeded expectations as a playmaker, is still not a viable long-term solution.

Head coach Brett Brown sees this prized youngster eventually taking over as the lead creator for the Sixers offense. But nevertheless, a dynamic offensive threat like Holiday who can run secondary actions and defend opposing point guards would do them an enormous amount of good.