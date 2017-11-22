Golden Tate wears The Rock’s Miami jersey after lost bet

Golden Tate is a man of his word, and that became evident on Wednesday when he spoke with reporters after practice while wearing a University of Miami football jersey.

Earlier in the season, Tate paid tribute to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson by incorporating the WWE legend’s signature move into his touchdown celebration. The Rock loved it, and the two had a couple of exchanges on social media afterword. That eventually led to a friendly wager in which Tate, a Notre Dame alumnus, and Johnson, who played for the Hurricanes in the 1990s, agreed that the loser of the Miami-Notre Dame game has to wear the other team’s jersey.

Miami dominated the Irish in a 41-8 blowout, and Tate paid up:

Tate’s obviously a big fan of The Rock, as evidenced by how perfect his People’s Elbow celebration was. It probably killed him to wear the Miami jersey, but you might as well wear The Rock’s jersey if you have to wear one from The U.