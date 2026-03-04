NFL teams have crazy demand to take on Tua Tagovailoa’s contract

The Miami Dolphins would like to find a trade for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, but his contract is making that nearly impossible.

The Dolphins have tried unsuccessfully to trade Tagovailoa, but opposing teams simply do not want to take on the contract. One team executive told Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports that the only way their team would have taken on Tagovailoa was if the Dolphins threw in a first-round pick to sweeten the deal, which is not going to happen.

In all likelihood, the Dolphins will be left with no choice but to release Tagovailoa with a post-June 1 designation. That would allow them to spread his $99 million cap hit over two seasons.

The Dolphins signed Tagovailoa to an ill-fated contract extension in 2024, and the quarterback has struggled with injuries and inconsistent play since. He threw a career-worst 15 interceptions last season, and the Dolphins had essentially lost faith in him by the end of the year. He still has three years left on that contract, making it even less appetizing for other teams.

Tagovailoa has been prominently linked to two teams once he is inevitably released.