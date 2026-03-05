Tua Tagovailoa is getting linked to 1 new team

Tua Tagovailoa may just end up elsewhere in the AFC East division.

The New York Jets are among the teams “doing work” and “making some calls” on the Miami Dolphins veteran quarterback Tagovailoa, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported on Wednesday. Garafolo adds that Tagovailoa will be among the Jets’ “multiple options” at the quarterback position.

New York was very topsy-turvy at the QB spot in 2025. Justin Fields was underwhelming as their starter for most of the year before eventually getting benched as backups Tyrod Taylor and Brady Cook finished out a miserable 3-14 season for the Jets.

As for the former NFL passing yards leader Tagovailoa, he is still signed through 2028 as part of what may be the league’s single worst contract. While the Dolphins would absolutely love to trade Tagovailoa, interested teams reportedly have a crazy demand to even consider taking on that albatross of a deal.

If Miami ends up releasing Tagovailoa and eating the remainder of his contract instead, that would open up far more options. Earlier this week, we already learned that two other NFL teams were potentially interested in Tagovailoa as a free agent.

Having just turned 28 years old, the ex-Pro Bowler Tagovailoa might just be worth the dice roll for the Jets given their dire situation at QB. But there is also the possibility that New York could opt to pursue a significantly older signal-caller instead.