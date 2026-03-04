Aaron Rodgers has telling quote about Mike McCarthy

Aaron Rodgers’ offseason of teasing about his future has begun, but he may be dropping some hints about his future already.

Rodgers appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show” Wednesday and was once again evasive about his future. He did have high praise for new Steelers coach Mike McCarthy, however, and did not exactly tone down speculation about a possible return to Pittsburgh.

“He’s one of the great guys in the league,” Rodgers said of McCarthy, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “Deep down there’s so much love and appreciation for the time we spent together.”

Rodgers added that he has not received any contract offer from the Steelers, and there is no deadline for a decision on whether he will play next year or not.

Aaron Rodgers tells @PatMcAfeeShow that the #Steelers have put "no deadline" in front of him, nor have they officially offered any contract that he's "had to debate." He called himself "a free agent," but also – as of yet – has not unequivocally said he even wants to play. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) March 4, 2026

If the past has taught us anything, we know that Rodgers could keep us waiting a while for any decision. The odds of him playing another year with Pittsburgh seem to be decent, however, especially after they hired McCarthy to replace Mike Tomlin as head coach. He and McCarthy worked together with the Green Bay Packers very successfully, and Rodgers appears to harbor warm feelings toward him.

Rodgers, 42, was good enough to guide the Steelers to an AFC North title and a playoff appearance last season. He threw for 3,322 yards with 24 touchdowns and 7 interceptions, and seemingly made a good impression on the entire organization.