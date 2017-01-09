NFL official research Twitter account gets in on Giants party boat fun

One of the reasons the New York Giants were blown out by the Green Bay Packers Sunday night was the poor play of their wide receivers, and you just knew the group’s decision to party on a boat in Miami last weekend was going to be a major storyline. Heck, even the NFL’s official research Twitter account could resist piling on.

Thanks to the NFL Research Media Group, the Giants players who were photographed on “The Boat” became their own statistical category.

Giants on "the boat":

112 receiving yards on 19 targets Giants not on "the boat":

114 receiving yards, 1 TD on 8 targets@TreySongz — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 8, 2017

Players pictured on "The Boat": 43.9 passer rating when targeted by Eli Manning Players not pictured: 105.8 passer rating when targeted https://t.co/wsv0jePhgp — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 9, 2017

This is the risk Odell Beckham Jr., Victor Cruz and Sterling Shepard took when they posed for this photo. Could it have been the sub-zero wind chills and not the partying that led to all of the dropped passes? Of course, but Troy Aikman made some great points with his thoughts about the decision. While grown men are free to do what they want when they’re not on the clock, you can understand the scrutiny.