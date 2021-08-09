Albert Pujols sparks speculation with quote about Angels

Albert Pujols faced the Los Angeles Angels as an opponent for the first time since leaving the organization in a three-game series this weekend. There didn’t appear to be any hard feelings, but the veteran first baseman still raised some eyebrows with something he said after Sunday’s game.

Pujols’ Dodgers won two of three against the Angels, with Pujols delivering a pinch-hit two-run home run in the second inning. After the game, he weighed in on his relationship with members of the Angels, and the way he phrased his comments led to some scrutiny.

Albert Pujols on the Angels: “I still have a great relationship with 95 percent of those guys.” — Jill Painter Lopez (@jillpainter) August 8, 2021

Of course, one reading of this quote might suggest that Pujols isn’t on good terms with five percent of the Angels’ organization. The simple reality may be that he’s referring to certain players he doesn’t know as well who came up to the majors or joined the team after his departure in May.

That said, there were some hints that Pujols’ departure from the Angels wasn’t completely amicable. There was one figure in particular that might have been the subject of Pujols’ comment, but don’t expect the notoriously even-handed first baseman to offer more context here.