Former All-Star Scott Kazmir attempting comeback with Giants

Former All-Star pitcher Scott Kazmir is trying to make a comeback.

Kazmir agreed to a minor-league deal with the San Francisco Giants and will be invited to Spring Training. Buster Olney says Kazmir was throwing 92-93 mph in his most recent bullpen session.

Kazmir, 37, last pitched in MLB in 2016 with the Dodgers. He went 10-6 with a 4.56 ERA that season. The Giants’ front office is run by Farhan Zaidi, who was with the Dodgers in 2016, which could explain the interest in Kazmir.

Kazmir’s best years came over a decade ago. He was an All-Star in 2006 and 2008 For Tampa Bay, though he also was an All-Star in 2014 after going 15-9 for Oakland. The southpaw pitcher is 108-96 with a 4.01 career ERA.