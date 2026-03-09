Tarik Skubal makes World Baseball Classic decision

Detroit Tigers’ star pitcher Tarik Skubal made just one start for Team USA at the World Baseball Classic.

Skubal started on March 7 in Team USA’s 9-1 win over Great Britain. However, Skubal thought long and hard about making another start, although the decision came on Monday that he would head back to the Tigers’ camp after the game against Mexico.

Tarik Skubal will leave after tonight’s game and return to Tigers camp in Lakeland, Team USA manager Mark DeRosa said. DeRosa said Skubal will not pitch again in the WBC — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) March 9, 2026

Skubal was initially slated to make just one start before the tournament began. Skubal then said he was thinking of making another start, although he admitted it was “one of the toughest decisions” he had to make throughout his career.

Skubal threw three innings, giving up two hits and one run, which came via a Nate Eaton solo home run in the first batter of the game.

Skubal is entering a contract year, and he is set to earn a whopping $32 million in 2026 after winning his arbitration case. And, the Tigers are hoping for another Cy Young season as they aim for a World Series run, so preserving Skubal’s health is the focus for both sides.

Team USA already had wins over Brazil and Great Britain entering Monday’s game.

Fortunately for Team USA, they still have star pitchers such as Paul Skenes and Logan Webb, with Skenes making the start on Monday against Mexico.