Angels still talking potential Shohei Ohtani trades

The August 1 trade deadline is approaching quickly, and teams are still checking in with the Los Angeles Angels about a potential Shohei Ohtani deal.

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported on Monday that the Angels have talked with other teams in recent days about a potential Ohtani trade.

The Angels have communicated about Shohei Ohtani trade scenarios with other teams in recent days. Even as the Angels have won 6 of 8, the possibility of an Ohtani trade remains. The Angels are at 9.6% in the latest @baseball_ref playoff odds projection.@MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 24, 2023

Morosi mentioned the Arizona Diamondbacks and Baltimore Orioles as teams that have checked in with the Angels about Ohtani.

Sources: Orioles, DBacks among teams inquiring with the Angels about Shohei Ohtani’s trade availability. Both clubs’ interest has been described as due diligence; both teams have the young talent base conducive to making a trade.@MLBNetwork @MLBPipeline — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 25, 2023

The Angels were 51-49 as of Monday. They’re hoping to get Mike Trout back from his hand injury in the coming weeks. Anthony Rendon, Brandon Drury and Zach Neto are other players they’re hoping to get back before long.

Knowing Arte Moreno, the Angels owner probably is holding out hope that all the players will get healthy and propel the team to a magical playoff appearance. Even if a trade makes sense, it seems highly unlikely that Moreno will deal away his star player. That’s not stopping GM Perry Minasian from being prepared for all scenarios.