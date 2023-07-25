 Skip to main content
Angels still talking potential Shohei Ohtani trades

July 24, 2023
by Larry Brown
Shohei Ohtani finishes a swing

Jun 12, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) bats against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the eighth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The August 1 trade deadline is approaching quickly, and teams are still checking in with the Los Angeles Angels about a potential Shohei Ohtani deal.

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported on Monday that the Angels have talked with other teams in recent days about a potential Ohtani trade.

Morosi mentioned the Arizona Diamondbacks and Baltimore Orioles as teams that have checked in with the Angels about Ohtani.

The Angels were 51-49 as of Monday. They’re hoping to get Mike Trout back from his hand injury in the coming weeks. Anthony Rendon, Brandon Drury and Zach Neto are other players they’re hoping to get back before long.

Knowing Arte Moreno, the Angels owner probably is holding out hope that all the players will get healthy and propel the team to a magical playoff appearance. Even if a trade makes sense, it seems highly unlikely that Moreno will deal away his star player. That’s not stopping GM Perry Minasian from being prepared for all scenarios.

