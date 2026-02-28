Ex-MLB pitcher sentenced to life in prison for 2021 murder

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Dan Serafini was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2021 shooting death of his father-in-law and the attempted murder of his mother-in-law during a burglary at their home near Lake Tahoe.

Serafini, 51, was convicted in July 2025 of first-degree murder in the death of Gary Spohr, attempted murder of Wendy Wood, and first-degree burglary.

Spohr was killed in the June 2021 attack, while Wood survived the shooting but died a year later by suicide. The crime occurred at the couple’s residence in Homewood, California.

Prosecutors argued that Serafini harbored deep resentment toward his wife’s wealthy parents, presenting evidence of angry emails, text messages, and statements indicating he was willing to pay $20,000 to have them killed. A co-defendant, Samantha Scott, a friend and former nanny, pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact.

During sentencing on Friday, Serafini addressed the court, maintaining his innocence and describing himself as a “broken, imperfect man that makes mistakes.”

Placer County District Attorney Morgan Gire stated that the attack’s impact extended beyond the victims, deeply affecting family and community members. Serafini’s motions for a new trial were denied.

Serafini, drafted by the Minnesota Twins in 1992, pitched for several MLB teams, including the Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres, Pittsburgh Pirates, Cincinnati Reds, and Colorado Rockies over an 11-year career.