Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Astros announce rough injury news about Josh Hader

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Josh Hader in his Astros uniform
Mar 30, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Josh Hader (71) throws a fielded ball to first base for an out against the New York Yankees during the ninth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros on Friday announced some rough injury news surrounding Josh Hader.

Hader has a left shoulder capsule sprain, the Astros announced. The relief pitcher will not throw for the next three weeks while trying to rehabilitate his injury.

The Astros had a save opportunity on Monday that was not given to Hader because of his shoulder injury. The team placed him on the 15-day injured list the next day, retroactive to Monday.

Hader is in his second season with Houston. He is 6-2 with a 2.05 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 28 saves this season. The Astros had Bennett Sousa pick up the save on Monday, but Bryan Abreu got a save for the team on Wednesday and is likely to fill in at closer for the time being.

Houston entered play on Friday leading the AL West by 1.5 games over the Seattle Mariners. Their 68-53 record was the third-best mark in the AL. At this point, fans may be worried not just about Hader’s availability for the regular season, but also for the postseason if the Astros qualify.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.
LBS iPhone App
Get the App

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!