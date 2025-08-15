Astros announce rough injury news about Josh Hader

The Houston Astros on Friday announced some rough injury news surrounding Josh Hader.

Hader has a left shoulder capsule sprain, the Astros announced. The relief pitcher will not throw for the next three weeks while trying to rehabilitate his injury.

The Astros had a save opportunity on Monday that was not given to Hader because of his shoulder injury. The team placed him on the 15-day injured list the next day, retroactive to Monday.

Hader is in his second season with Houston. He is 6-2 with a 2.05 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 28 saves this season. The Astros had Bennett Sousa pick up the save on Monday, but Bryan Abreu got a save for the team on Wednesday and is likely to fill in at closer for the time being.

Houston entered play on Friday leading the AL West by 1.5 games over the Seattle Mariners. Their 68-53 record was the third-best mark in the AL. At this point, fans may be worried not just about Hader’s availability for the regular season, but also for the postseason if the Astros qualify.