Video: Rays pitcher vomits all over the mound in his team debut

The Tampa Bay Rays are experiencing some baseball malaise. Meanwhile, one of their pitchers literally looked sick on the mound during his team debut on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Md.

Jonathan Heasley , making his first appearance in a Rays uniform, had a vomiting episode while pitching in relief in the fifth inning of the finale of the Orioles series.

The 29-year-old right-handed pitcher was getting ready to throw a pitch before he started throwing up. A Tampa Bay staff member then went out to the mound to get Heasley some water and check on his condition.

Here is a video of that moment.

Rays pitcher Jonathan Heasley puked on the mound in his team debut pic.twitter.com/ouBaO9Mdd6 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 28, 2026

Apparently, it was not the first time that Heasley had such a moment during a game.

“Heasley actually talked to this about us pregame when he arrived here,” Rays Baseball reporter Ryan Bass shared during the broadcast. “This is something he is actually regularly known for. He actually did hurl on the field when he was with Durham [in Triple-A].”

“He said when he used to play high school football, it would happen regularly. He just has a weak stomach. It sometimes happens when his nerves kick up a little bit. He said, ‘I’m totally fine.’”

Heasley somehow managed to stay in the game and finish it, but he had a barf-worthy performance overall, as he allowed five earned runs on eight hits with just two strikeouts through four innings in an 11-2 loss to the Orioles.

The Rays, who dropped to 34-19, have now lost four games in a row after getting swept by the Orioles.