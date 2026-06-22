Surprising Blue Jays player leads American League in All-Star voting

The MLB All-Star Game voting is picking up steam, and now one Toronto Blue Jays player leads the American League in votes.

However, it isn’t Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Instead, it is second baseman Ernie Clement .

MLB posted an update on Monday, and Clement is the first American League player to surpass two million votes, and he has a total of 2,054,130 votes. He sits second in all of baseball behind Los Angeles Dodgers sensation Shohei Ohtani .

These American League players are leading the way in All-Star voting!



Vote 5x daily through June 25 at https://t.co/qZ7xq4aEem pic.twitter.com/qmb2Jp4FjV — MLB (@MLB) June 22, 2026

Yordan Alavrez, Aaron Judge , Mike Trout and Bobby Witt Jr. are 2-5, respectively, in AL votes.

It’s an important update, as the top vote getter in each league through June 25 will receive an automatic bid to the All-Star Game.

Clement, 30, spent time with the Cleveland Guardians before coming to Toronto. In 2025, Clement played in 157 regular-season games. This season, he has played in 75 games, posting a .292 batting average with 7 home runs and 28 RBIs.

Last postseason, Clement made history with the most hits by a player in a playoff run, and he has picked up right where he left off this season.

This year’s MLB All-Star Game will be on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pa.