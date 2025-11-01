Blue Jays manager discusses Max Scherzer pitching Game 7

As the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers brace for a thrilling Game 7 of the World Series Saturday, manager John Schneider expressed unwavering confidence in veteran ace Max Scherzer taking the mound.

“Game 7 — those are the two best words in sports,” Schneider said, praising Scherzer’s preparation, via the Toronto Star. “Max has been getting ready for Game 7 when he knew he was pitching Game 3, so I have all the confidence in the world in him and everyone (on Saturday).”

The 41-year-old right-hander, a three-time Cy Young winner and two-time World Series champion, marks his second career Game 7 start, following a gritty 2019 outing with the Nationals.

Scherzer’s 2025 season with Toronto was marred by injuries, posting a 5-5 record and 5.19 ERA over 17 starts, a dip from his career 3.22 mark. Yet, his postseason form has been slightly better: 1-0 with a 5.00 ERA in two starts.

Teammate Chris Bassitt lauded Scherzer’s relentless curiosity, from baserunning to pitch selection, calling him invaluable for a title push.

“There’s a lot of teams that don’t like Max Scherzers just because he questions everything,” Bassitt said, via the AP. “He wants to know every little detail, from outfield positioning to why you’re throwing this pitch to who is playing here to how we control off days.

“So many organizations, I feel like, don’t like to answer questions. They like you to be a robot and say, yes sir, and go about your business.”

Late on Friday night, the Dodgers reportedly tabbed Shohei Ohtani to start, setting up an epic clash of legends.