Orioles manager Brandon Hyde has hilarious take on MLB’s delayed opening

The MLB season is going to look very different in 2020, but Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde is looking on the bright side.

The Orioles aren’t expected to contend this year, but Hyde couldn’t help but note that the Orioles are going to be in first place at the end of the month — which is quite an accomplishment.

Brandon Hyde: "We're going to be in first place in late July. That's really exciting for us." #orioles — Roch Kubatko (@masnRoch) July 3, 2020

This is actually a hilarious way to look at it. It’s also a reminder that anything could happen in a 60-game season, and some teams that aren’t likely to contend over a full season may get hot for just long enough to make a surprise run at a playoff spot.

Put it this way: in early August, the Orioles are unlikely to be completely out of it. At the bare minimum, that’s a far cry from where they were last year at that point.