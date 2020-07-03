pixel 1
header
Friday, July 3, 2020

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde has hilarious take on MLB’s delayed opening

July 3, 2020
by Grey Papke

The MLB season is going to look very different in 2020, but Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde is looking on the bright side.

The Orioles aren’t expected to contend this year, but Hyde couldn’t help but note that the Orioles are going to be in first place at the end of the month — which is quite an accomplishment.

This is actually a hilarious way to look at it. It’s also a reminder that anything could happen in a 60-game season, and some teams that aren’t likely to contend over a full season may get hot for just long enough to make a surprise run at a playoff spot.

Put it this way: in early August, the Orioles are unlikely to be completely out of it. At the bare minimum, that’s a far cry from where they were last year at that point.

Read more LBS stories:

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast

Comments

comments powered by Disqus