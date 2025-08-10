Cal Raleigh solidifies MVP case by throwing out Chandler Simpson

Cal Raleigh has been building a very strong case all season to win AL MVP. What he did on Saturday really helped solidify his case.

Raleigh belted a 3-run home run in the third inning of his Seattle Mariners’ 7-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday. That gave him 44 home runs for the season. Perhaps even more impressive than his home run is what Raleigh did on defense.

The Mariners catcher caught Rays speedster Chandler Simpson trying to steal second base.

Cal Raleigh catches Chandler Simpson trying to swipe second base



What doesn't he do? pic.twitter.com/38C9NEQXDB — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 10, 2025

Simpson is recognized as the fastest man in baseball and has 32 stolen bases this season, though he has been caught nine times.

As if homering on Saturday and throwing out Simpson weren’t enough, Raleigh continued his excellence on Sunday. Raleigh clubbed a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning against the Rays on Sunday to make it 1-0.

That was Raleigh’s 45th home run of the season. That ties him with Johnny Bench (1970) for the second-most home runs in a season by a catcher. Salvador Perez set the record with 48 in 2021, and that record is in jeopardy of being broken by the Mariners slugger.