Watch: Cedric Mullins called out by umpire Manny Gonzalez on awful third strike

Cedric Mullins had a rough night at the plate on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox. Umpire Manny Gonzalez didn’t exactly help him out.

Mullins, who is having a 30/30 season for the Baltimore Orioles, went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. He punched out three times against Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta, including once in the bottom of the third with two runners on.

Mullins was called out by Gonzalez on a breaking ball up in the zone that crossed around Mullins’ shoulders.

Presenting: Cedric Mullins and maybe the worst strike three call of the year pic.twitter.com/9UfYg2bzUJ — Welcome to the Ump Show (@umpjob) October 1, 2021

That is rough.

Even though Mullins was on the wrong end of that call, teammate Ryan Mountcastle followed with a three-run home run to give his team the lead. The Orioles won 6-2.

Mullins is 1 for his last 12 with seven strikeouts. He was a first-time All-Star this season following a hot first half that has largely continued in the second half.