Clayton Kershaw and Max Scherzer shared cool moment after facing off

Clayton Kershaw smiling
Apr 13, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) returns to the dugout after seven perfect innings against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

Longtime rivals Clayton Kershaw and Max Scherzer faced off Friday for what may be the final time in their respective careers, and they made sure to share a moment together to mark the occasion.

Scherzer and Kershaw swapped jerseys and posed together for photos after Friday’s game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Ca. The pair also wrote messages to each other on the jerseys.

Kershaw wrote to Scherzer that it was “an honor to compete against you,” while Scherzer called Kershaw “an all-time competitor.”

Scherzer and Kershaw both debuted during the 2008 season and have gone on to become two of the most successful pitchers of their era. Both have won three Cy Young awards during their careers, and they have a combined 19 All-Star appearances between them.

Kershaw narrowly outpitched Scherzer on the night. Both pitchers went six innings, but Kershaw held the Blue Jays to one run on seven hits, while Scherzer allowed two runs on six hits.

Scherzer and Kershaw will both be Hall-of-Famers someday. They would not have known that when they first faced each other by accident 17 years ago.

