Clayton Kershaw: Players cannot be ‘stupid’

MLB’s attempt to play a shortened season this year got off to an encouraging start based on the relatively small number of positive COVID-19 tests among its players and staff. Despite the encouraging numbers, Clayton Kershaw has a warning for his fellow players.

The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher said on Friday that players “can’t be stupid” when it comes to putting themselves in situations that would expose them to the virus.

Clayton Kershaw on players avoiding risk away from the stadium: "I don't know how much different guys have to harp on that because if you want to see the season through, if you want to play the season, if you want to give it its best shot, you can't be stupid." — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) July 3, 2020

MLB is attempting to play a 60-game regular season, followed by a postseason. They have changed rules and expanded rosters to account for the likely need to replace players who test positive for the virus as the season progresses.

The goal is to avoid any players/staff contracting the virus, and in the cases where some do get the virus, to avoid an outbreak. The Dodgers will be one of the teams with high expectations of being able to dominate the season. Their 106-56 record last season was the best in the NL.