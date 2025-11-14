Report: Cubs expect 1 outcome with Kyle Tucker’s free agency

The Chicago Cubs are apparently preparing for the worst-case scenario with Kyle Tucker.

Chicago “seems resigned” to their free agent outfielder Tucker going elsewhere, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Friday. Heyman notes that the Cubs met with Tucker’s camp during GM meetings in Las Vegas, Nev. this week but adds that the Cubs reportedly believe that it is “very likely” that Tucker will be leaving their team.

The four-time All-Star Tucker, 28, just completed his first season with Chicago. They acquired him in a blockbuster trade with the Houston Astros last winter, knowing full well the risk that Tucker could be an expensive rental given his expiring contract.

Tucker did have a solid year for the Cubs in 2025 but was not spectacular with a .266 batting average to go along with 22 home runs, 73 RBIs, and 25 stolen bases. He also had some notable miscues over the course of the year, leading to a complicated relationship with Chicago fans (who even booed him at one point in the season).

The latest that we heard on Tucker was that he reportedly wants an absurd figure in free agency this offseason. Chicago did rank fifth in the league in 2025 with a payroll of $214 million, but it looks like they now expect to be outbid for Tucker’s services.

When it comes to those outside suitors for Tucker, we already know of one intriguing team that is already looking to make a run at him. In any case though, it is probably a safe bet that Tucker will ultimately wind up as a one-and-done with the Cubs.