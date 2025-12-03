MLB reporter names 2 most likely landing spots for Pete Alonso

Pete Alonso is expected to generate much more interest on the free-agent market this winter than he did a year ago, and there is one team that has repeatedly been mentioned as a potential suitor for the slugger should he leave the New York Mets.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic published a column on Wednesday that ranks the top 10 MLB free agents who are represented by super-agent Scott Boras. Alonso, not surprisingly, occupies the top spot. Several teams have shown interest in Alonso, but Bowden sees two as the most likely suitors — the Mets and Boston Red Sox.

Alonso is coming off a season in which he hit .272 with 38 home runs and 126 RBI. He raised his average significantly after batting .240 in 2024. Alonso also led the National League with 41 doubles and played in all 162 games.

Alonso eventually agreed to a two-year, $54 million contract with the Mets last offseason following months of tense negotiations. The deal included a player option for the second year, and Alonso did not exercise it. The 30-year-old is now seeking a much more lucrative contract after he made his fifth All-Star appearance and won his first Silver Slugger Award.

This is not the first time Alonso has been linked to the Red Sox, who saved roughly $250 million by trading Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants last season. Boston is expected to spend big this winter after winning 89 games in 2025 and making a surprise run to the playoffs.

There are also some surprising teams that are said to have interest in Alonso, so his market seems a lot more robust than it was a year ago. The Red Sox certainly have the financial means to finish as the highest bidder should they make an aggressive push to sign Alonso.