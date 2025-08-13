Larry Brown Sports

Umpire Derek Thomas made a big blunder behind home plate

Derek Thomas punching out a batter on strike two

It is rare, but not completely unheard of, for MLB players to lose track of the count or how many outs there are. It is particularly embarrassing when it happens to the home plate umpire.

Ultimately, that is what happened to umpire Derek Thomas during Wednesday’s game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Tx. In the top of the fifth inning, Thomas punched out Diamondbacks catcher Adrian Del Castillo on a called strike.

There was just one problem: the strike came on a 1-1 pitch, and Thomas punched out Del Castillo on the second strike.

Del Castillo wound up hitting a single into right field, but the Rangers threw Ketel Marte out at the plate to end the inning. Arizona eventually came back to win the game 6-4.

The good news is that Thomas’ theatrics did not change the course of the inning. That has actually happened earlier this season.

Thomas is in his third season as an MLB umpire. He has not exactly earned rave reviews during some of his previous work this season.

