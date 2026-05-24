Ex-Dodgers champion changes his mind on retirement

A former Los Angeles Dodgers champion was at least able to enjoy a nice few hours of retirement.

Veteran MLB utilityman Chris Taylor decided earlier this week to retire from the big leagues, according to MLB’s official transaction log. However, the decision by Taylor was apparently short-lived.

Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reported on Saturday that Taylor has changed his mind and is now unretiring. Taylor is currently in the Los Angeles Angels organization and now will be headed to the minor-league injured list with a left forearm fracture.

Taylor, who is 35 years old, joined the Angels in 2025 but has been in the minors with them all throughout the 2026 campaign. Earlier this week, Taylor was hit by a pitch during a game with the Salt Lake Bees (Triple-A affiliate of the Angels), resulting in the forearm fracture.

The righty-hitting Taylor began his MLB career with the Seattle Mariners from 2014-16 but is best remembered for his stint with the Dodgers from 2016-25. He was an All-Star with the Dodgers in 2021 and also won two World Series rings with the team in 2020 and 2024 (on top of being named the NLCS MVP in 2017 and producing some other very memorable postseason heroics).

But Taylor had not been back in the majors since hitting .179 for the Angels over 30 total games in 2025. Now after suffering a frustrating injury setback in the minors, Taylor will be dusting himself off and attempting to continue his professional career (after giving a brief thought to hanging up his cleats).