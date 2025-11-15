Report: Dodgers could cause problems for Japan’s WBC team

Fresh off their World Series triumph, the Los Angeles Dodgers are casting a long shadow over Japan’s preparations for the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

Japanese media reports indicate the Dodgers may restrict or outright discourage participation from key Samurai Japan stars Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Roki Sasaki, citing injury risks and fatigue following a grueling postseason.

Yamamoto, who captured World Series MVP honors with a dominant playoff run that saw him log heavy innings, embodies the Dodgers’ caution.

Manager Dave Roberts has voiced strong reservations, emphasizing the need for rest to fuel a potential three-peat in 2026.

“The WBC is a very important tournament for baseball players and their respective countries. Whether to participate is a decision the players should make,” Roberts said, via The Chosun Daily. “Personally, I would prefer they do not participate.

“Pitchers, in particular, bear a heavier burden. Thinking solely about the Dodgers, I hope the players can fully rest to prepare for the 2026 season.”

Without those aces, the Japanese national team faces a roster crisis. Defending their title against a star-studded U.S. squad featuring Aaron Judge and Paul Skenes could prove daunting.