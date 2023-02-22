Dodgers hire notorious ex-Red Sox employee

The Los Angeles Dodgers had a relatively quiet offseason, but they did make one notable addition.

The Dodgers hired J.T. Watkins, who was notorious for his role in helping the Boston Red Sox cheat in 2018. Watkins was the Red Sox’s video replay coordinator and helped decode the signs of opponents. While it’s within the rules to decode opponent signs using video before or after games, or during games so long as technology isn’t involved, Watkins sometimes used technology during games, which is illegal.

Watkins helped relay information to the Red Sox’s dugout, which was the infamous Apple Watch scandal.

The Red Sox were found to not have used any illegal sign-stealing during the 2018 postseason, which they won. They also were found to not have used the methods in 2019. Unlike the Astros which communicated illegally stolen signs by hitting a trash can in the dugout, the Sox only communicated stolen signs to runners on second base. In other words, the Astros’ system was much more elaborate than what Boston did, but Watkins was still deemed critical to the Red Sox’s operation.

In April 2020, Watkins was suspended a year for his role in using illegal methods to relay stolen signs. He was the only Red Sox member to be disciplined (Alex Cora was separately disciplined for his conduct as a member of the Astros).

Mookie Betts was with the Red Sox when Watkins helped them steal signs and suggested the Dodgers hire him, so they did.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts shared an interesting comment on the team’s hiring of Watkins.

“I think it’s just to give us whatever competitive advantage that we can get on the preparation side, the potential opposition pitchers, tendencies, and also work with our hitting guys closely,” Roberts said.

Roberts recognized that quote didn’t sound so good considering Watkins’ history, but he cautioned that Watkins will operate within the rules.

Betts, who played in the minors with Watkins, told the Los Angeles Times that Red Sox players chipped in to help pay Watkins while he was suspended.

The Dodgers went 111-51 last season but lost in the NLDS to the Padres.