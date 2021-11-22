 Skip to main content
Ex-All Star closer Doug Jones dies at 64, reportedly due to COVID complications

November 22, 2021
by Larry Brown

Doug Jones in Indians gear

Former MLB All-Star closer Doug Jones has died at the age of 64, reportedly due to complications from COVID-19.

One of Jones’ former teammates, Greg Swindell, shared the sad news about Jones over Twitter Monday. Swindell said Jones died due to complications from COVID.

The Cleveland Indians also confirmed the news about Jones.

Jones pitched in MLB for 16 seasons. He was with the Indians from 1986-1991, making three All-Star teams during that span. He recorded 303 career saves and a 3.30 career ERA. He was known for his changeup and mustache, and he had incredible longevity.

Jones made his MLB debut in 1982 and pitched as late in his career as 2000 at the age of 43. In 1997, at the age of 40, he saved 36 games for the Milwaukee Brewers and posted a 2.02 ERA. He was still getting it done at a high level even at an older age.

Here is a nice video tribute to Jones:

.

