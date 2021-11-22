Ex-All Star closer Doug Jones dies at 64, reportedly due to COVID complications

Former MLB All-Star closer Doug Jones has died at the age of 64, reportedly due to complications from COVID-19.

One of Jones’ former teammates, Greg Swindell, shared the sad news about Jones over Twitter Monday. Swindell said Jones died due to complications from COVID.

Sad to tweet, that a long time friend, teammate, husband father grandfather and one hell of a pitcher Doug Jones has passed from complications from COVID.

RIP JONSEY. Please keep the family in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/4hoWRjYt0e — greg swindell (@GregSwindell) November 22, 2021

The Cleveland Indians also confirmed the news about Jones.

We are saddened by the loss of one of our orgs all-time greats, Doug Jones. His 129 saves is 3rd in franchise history. He was a member of the club’s Top 100 roster, celebrated in 2001. He enjoyed 16 big league seasons, 7 in Cleveland (1986-1991, 98) including 3X as an All-Star. pic.twitter.com/aRYuBDPVNr — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) November 22, 2021

Jones pitched in MLB for 16 seasons. He was with the Indians from 1986-1991, making three All-Star teams during that span. He recorded 303 career saves and a 3.30 career ERA. He was known for his changeup and mustache, and he had incredible longevity.

Jones made his MLB debut in 1982 and pitched as late in his career as 2000 at the age of 43. In 1997, at the age of 40, he saved 36 games for the Milwaukee Brewers and posted a 2.02 ERA. He was still getting it done at a high level even at an older age.

Here is a nice video tribute to Jones: