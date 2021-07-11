Four arrested with 16 guns, 1,000 rounds of ammo at hotel room across from Coors Field

Denver Police arrested four people at the Maven Hotel in Denver, Colo. on Friday on weapons possession charges after discovering multiple guns in their room, ABC 7 in Denver reported Saturday.

According to what ABC 7 reported, a maid discovered the guns and alerted authorities. The report says police “removed 16 long guns, body armor and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition from a room on the eighth floor of the Maven Hotel that had a balcony.”

The report states that based on the number of weapons and ammunition, as well as the hotel room’s vantage point, some feared a Las Vegas-style shooting. On Oct. 1, 2017, there was a mass shooting that originated from a hotel room in Las Vegas. The shooter aimed at attendees of the Route 91 Harvest and ended up killing 60 people and wounding 411.

The MLB All-Star Game is taking place at Coors Field on Tuesday. All-Star Game-related events span from Thursday, July 8 to Tuesday, July 13.

The four suspects include three men and a woman. One of the men reportedly posted on Facebook about a recent divorce and supposedly said he was going to “go out in a big way.”