Francisco Lindor keeps getting booed no matter where he plays

Francisco Lindor keeps getting booed almost regardless of where he is playing.

On Friday night, Lindor was booed before the New York Mets’ game in Philadelphia.

Philly fans making Lindor feel at home, booing him. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) April 30, 2021

The game marked the start of the second series the Mets have played in Philly since Lindor was acquired by New York.

This is a rough stretch for Lindor, who’s batting .203 with just one home run and 3 RBIs on the season. The disappointing season has led to him being booed even by his home fans in New York.

He was also booed at home on Tuesday against the Red Sox:

Francisco Lindor on being booed at Citi Field: "It's interesting and it's funny and it sucks. It doesn't feel right for sure. Interesting because it's the first time it's happened in my career. … I get it. They're booing because they expect results. I expect results." — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 28, 2021

And he was booed on Wednesday:

Francisco Lindor was a non-factor again and booed again during Wednesday night’s loss, a few hours after trying to be diplomatic about the fans’ jeering at Citi Field. https://t.co/EMVQsn814B — David Lennon (@DPLennon) April 29, 2021

Lindor probably would have been booed on Thursday if the Mets had a game.

Lindor got himself a $341 million contract from the Mets before the season began. Everyone is expecting a lot from him, and he’s vastly underperforming to start the season.