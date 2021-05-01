 Skip to main content
Francisco Lindor keeps getting booed no matter where he plays

April 30, 2021
by Larry Brown

Francisco Lindor

Francisco Lindor keeps getting booed almost regardless of where he is playing.

On Friday night, Lindor was booed before the New York Mets’ game in Philadelphia.

The game marked the start of the second series the Mets have played in Philly since Lindor was acquired by New York.

This is a rough stretch for Lindor, who’s batting .203 with just one home run and 3 RBIs on the season. The disappointing season has led to him being booed even by his home fans in New York.

He was also booed at home on Tuesday against the Red Sox:

And he was booed on Wednesday:

Lindor probably would have been booed on Thursday if the Mets had a game.

Lindor got himself a $341 million contract from the Mets before the season began. Everyone is expecting a lot from him, and he’s vastly underperforming to start the season.

