Giants break out a bizarre three-man celebration

Beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in a series opener on Monday had the San Francisco Giants behaving wildly.

After the final out of the Giants’ 9-3 win over the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, NBC’s broadcast showed San Francisco’s outfield trio of Harrison Bader , Drew Gilbert , and Jung Hoo Lee celebrating in a way not many people expected.

As the Giants celebrated the win, Bader, Gilbert, and Lee got together and bumped hips with each other, with Gilbert seemingly doing it a little bit too much.

Here’s the video of their celebration.

It’s all harmless fun for the Giants, who stunned the reigning World Series champions. San Francisco leaned on its offense, which picked on the Dodgers’ shaky bullpen. The Giants scored three runs in the seventh inning and three more in the ninth frame.

Rafael Devers went 2-for-3 with a home run and 2 RBIs and 2 walks, while Willy Adames hit 2-for-5 with 3 RBIs.

Winners in their last two outings, the Giants will look to sustain their form in the second leg of their four-game series against Los Angeles on Tuesday, when they give the ball to Adrian Houser , as the Dodgers send Yoshinobu Yamamoto to the mound.