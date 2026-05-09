Guardians trade for Gold Glove-winning catcher

The Cleveland Guardians made an unusual move Saturday to reinforce the catcher position.

The Guardians traded the No. 29 competitive balance pick and a prospect to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for catcher Patrick Bailey . Bailey is a two-time Gold Glove winner.

BREAKING: The Cleveland Guardians are acquiring two-time Gold Glove-winning catcher Patrick Bailey in a trade with the San Francisco Giants for the No. 29 pick in this year's draft and left-handed pitching prospect Matt "Tugboat" Wilkinson, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 9, 2026

The Guardians are sending catcher Bo Naylor to the minors to allow for Bailey to join the roster.

This is an odd move for Cleveland and a clear dedication to defense at the position. Bailey is regarded as one of the best receivers in the sport and has won the NL Gold Glove at the position in each of the last two years. That pairs him with Austin Hedges to give the Guardians perhaps the best pair of defensive catchers in the game.

What Bailey does not do, however, is hit. He is a .224 career hitter who is off to a .146 start this season. Those career numbers are slightly better than Naylor’s, who is a career .199 hitter, but not significantly so.

The Guardians open play Saturday in first place in the AL Central. This isn’t exactly a move that will invigorate the fan base, but they clearly think it will help them around the margins.