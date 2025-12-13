Blue Jays signing standout pitcher to $37 million deal

The Toronto Blue Jays are adding another impact arm to their pitching staff.

The Blue Jays are reportedly in agreement with veteran relief pitcher Tyler Rogers on a three-year, $37 million contract. According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the deal includes a vesting option for a fourth year, which would trigger an additional $11 million in annual salary.

Free-agent reliever Tyler Rogers in agreement with Blue Jays on three-year, $37M contract with vesting option, source tells @TheAthletic. Value with option is $48M. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 13, 2025

Rogers has quietly been one of the most dependable relief pitchers in baseball since he came into the league in 2019. He has a career ERA of 2.76 with a 1.10 WHIP across seven MLB seasons.

The 34-year-old was even better last season, posting a 1.98 ERA and 0.94 WHIP split between his time with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets.

Rogers adds his signature submarine sidearm delivery to a Blue Jays bullpen that was the definition of mediocre in 2025. Toronto’s 3.98 ERA among its relief pitchers ranked 16th in the majors and 8th in the American League.

The Blue Jays have committed a ton of money on pitching this offseason. Aside from backing up the Brinks truck to pay Dylan Cease, Toronto also landed the reigning MVP of South Korea’s KBO League.