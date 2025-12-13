Mets sign their replacement for Pete Alonso

The New York Mets have gone in an unusual direction to replace first baseman Pete Alonso.

The Mets have agreed to a 2-year, $40 million deal with infielder Jorge Polanco. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that Polanco is expected to play first base for the Mets.

Infielder Jorge Polanco and the New York Mets are in agreement on a two-year, $40 million contract, sources tell ESPN. He is expected to play first base and DH. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 13, 2025

The Mets are essentially replacing Alonso, one of their most popular players, with a 32-year-old veteran who has never regularly played first base before. To say that is a gamble would be an understatement. Polanco is coming off an excellent season which saw him hit .265 with 26 home runs for the Seattle Mariners, but he hit just .213 in 2024, so he has not necessarily been a consistent performer.

Alonso left the Mets for the Baltimore Orioles on a five-year, $155 million contract. The Mets are saving money by bringing in a cheaper replacement in Polanco, but it is hard to argue that they actually got better by doing so.

Many fans were already questioning the Mets over what they saw as an underwhelming offseason so far. This signing is unlikely to change many opinions on that front.