Jeff McNeil accidentally bloodied an elderly fan with a cleat shot to the face

Athletics infielder Jeff McNeil left one fan with a few battle scars on his face after clipping him with his cleats during Saturday’s game against the San Diego Padres .

The Padres had the bases loaded with one out against the A’s in the bottom of the 2nd inning at Petco Park in San Diego, Calif. Padres batter Gavin Sheets sent his 3-1 pitch twisting into foul territory in right field.

Right fielder Carlos Cortes did not give it much of a chase, but McNeil did not give up as easily. An elderly fan sitting in the front row probably wishes he did, because McNeil crashed into him and inadvertently kicked him in the face.

Jeff McNeil accidentally cleated a fan in the face trying to make this play 😬 pic.twitter.com/ZzQAVKHnwz — Athletics on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) May 24, 2026

The Padres fan was tough as nails, barely showing any emotion despite blood flowing out of an open wound on the side of his face. His nose was also turning red after being struck by one of McNeil’s spikes.

The fan is going to have some explaining to do once he gets home to his family — that is, if they weren’t watching Saturday’s Padres-Athletics game.