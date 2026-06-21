Pirates manager charges umpires after controversial finish vs. Rockies

The Pittsburgh Pirates had a game-tying RBI taken away in crushing fashion Saturday night against the Colorado Rockies .

The Pirates trailed the Rockies 2-1 in the top of the 9th inning at Coors Field in Denver, Colo. Jake Mangum came up to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs against Rockies reliever Jaden Hill .

After fouling off a couple of 1-2 pitches, Mangum put the ball in play toward Colorado third baseman Kyle Karros . What appeared to be a routine play turned sideways as Karros never even got a throw off.

Karros immediately asked for a review. Umpires ruled that Billy Cook , who came in to pinch run for Bryan Reynolds earlier in the inning, had nicked Karros’ glove as her ran toward third. The Rockies won on a late interference on the basepaths call.

oh c'mon blue…



on what looked to be the game-tying rbi single, Billy Cook is called out on a base runner interference pic.twitter.com/y3DUSbtVSm — SportsNet Pittsburgh (@SNPittsburgh) June 21, 2026

Pirates manager Don Kelly immediately sprang out of the dugout and confronted the umpires over the game-ending ruling. With the game already over, the Pirates skipper gave the umpires an earful — his only recourse with the game already decided.

Here’s a closer look at Cook’s cleat making contact with Karros’ glove.

what a way to lose https://t.co/jVL2DL3Puu pic.twitter.com/VLUUDses00 — Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) June 21, 2026

Pittsburgh wasted another gem from Paul Skenes , who gave up a pair of runs on 4 hits across 6 solid innings. The first run came via a wild leadoff inside-the-park home run that saw Mangum make a failed dive at a fly ball in deep right-center field.

The Pirates have lost in Skenes’ last seven starts.