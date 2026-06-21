Manny Machado sends warning to the rest of MLB

Manny Machado clearly thinks he is set to turn things around after his game-winning home run against the Texas Rangers on Saturday.

Machado hit a three-run home run in the top of the tenth inning to power the San Diego Padres to a 6-4 victory at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Tex. It was a huge hit for Machado, who has struggled all season.

Despite those struggles, Machado’s confidence has clearly not wavered. After the game, he made a rather boastful claim about how much of a threat he still is at the plate.

“The homers are there; the RBIs are there. In key situations when I’m up there, you’ve still got to be afraid (as an opposing pitcher) I can do damage like I did today,” Machado said, via Dennis Lin of The Athletic. “You see those numbers up there, you see the back of my jersey, and you’re going to know who I am.”

After months of searching for answers, Machado had to feel good after a big hit. He is still hitting just .178, though he does have 13 home runs on the season. At times, he has seemingly lashed out at whatever he can just because he has not been able to turn things around at the plate.

In many ways, the Padres’ season has mimicked Machado. The team entered play Saturday just 38-36 despite high expectations at the beginning of the season. Like Machado, however, it is not too late for them to get hot.