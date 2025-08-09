Jurickson Profar robs home run with Catch of the Year candidate

Atlanta Braves left fielder Jurickson Profar contributed a potential catch of the year on Saturday against the Miami Marlins.

Profar climbed up and over the left field fence to rob a home run from Marlins catcher Agustin Ramirez in the top of the fourth inning of Saturday’s game at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga. The veteran left fielder scaled the fence and reached over to bring the home run back, then managed to swing his glove back over the fence without losing the ball.

The degree of difficulty on the Profar grab is incredibly high. It is hard enough to reach out as far as he did to actually get the ball in his glove. The fact that he has to then bring it back over the fence without losing it from his glove only makes it more difficult, but Profar pulled it off.

Profar is not necessarily known for his glove. As an outfielder, he has graded out as more or less average throughout the latter part of his career, but there was nothing average about this play.

The big debate now is whether Profar’s catch is better than the one Denzel Clarke made two months ago. The two grabs might be the only real contenders for catch of the year by the end of the season.