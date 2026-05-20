Ketel Marte had the coldest celebration of the season after his walk-off home run vs. Giants

Ketel Marte met the moment on Tuesday as he crushed the hearts of San Francisco Giants fans everywhere.

The Arizona Diamondbacks star was at the plate with runners at first and second and two outs as his team trailed 3-2 in the bottom of the 9th inning. It was the type of situation every youngster dreams up in his backyard.

Marte smashed a 1-0 slider from Giants reliever Matt Gage into the left-field seats at Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz. The Diamondbacks, down to their last out, won 5-3.

Down to the final out …



KETEL MARTE WALK-OFF HOME RUN 🐍 pic.twitter.com/PrhUzF4YtY — MLB (@MLB) May 20, 2026

The All-Star second baseman went all out with his celebration. First, Marte gave his lumber a whirl with an epic bat flip while walking back and admiring his work. Then he doubled down with a helmet flip before reminding the world that he was born for these moments.

Just look at this still shot of Marte as his bat went flying.

Ketel Marte's walk-off bat flip was cold 🥶 pic.twitter.com/ifmHtOdP5K — MLB (@MLB) May 20, 2026

Marte has had a relatively rough season by his standards. The 2023 NLCS MVP entered the game batting just .222 with 5 home runs and 17 RBIs across 43 games. Tuesday may have just marked the end of his slump.