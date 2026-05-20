Corbin Carroll scores electric Little League home run after getting beaned on the head

Corbin Carroll scored a home run the hard way during Tuesday’s clash against the San Francisco Giants .

The Arizona Diamondbacks speedster was at the plate with the bases empty and one out in the bottom of the 1st inning. Facing Giants starter Landen Roupp , Carroll sent a 1-0 sinker to the left-center gap at Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz.

Carroll, who entered the game with a major-league-leading five triples, knew he was going for three bags the moment he made contact. His ball bounced on the warning track and ricocheted off the outfield fence at an opportune enough angle to make a triple a foregone conclusion.

Giants infielder Luis Arraez ’s relay throw hit Carroll hard in the head, allowing the Diamondbacks star to sprint toward home plate for a Little League home run.

Corbin Carroll has a head made of steel



He got beaned directly in the head sliding into 3rd and still immediately got up and sprinted home pic.twitter.com/gPwBu1uJse — AT (@BaseballWRLD_) May 20, 2026

The fact that Carroll just took a bullet to the noggin was arguably the most impressive part of the whole thing.

Carroll’s 31 triples across the 2024 and 2025 seasons were the highest tally in the majors. He also led the National League with 10 triples in 2023. The man is built to pile up triples.

Tuesday was a good day for fans of Little League home runs across the majors. The New York Mets also gave up a Little League grand slam to the Washington Nationals on a ball that was sent to the same spot as Carroll’s hit.