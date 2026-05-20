Mets give up an unbelievable Little League grand slam to the Nationals

The New York Mets ’ season is going from bad to absolutely embarrassing.

New York played on Tuesday against the NL East division rival Washington Nationals and jumped out to an early 5-0 lead. But in the second inning at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., disaster struck for the Mets.

Washington managed to load the bases with two outs for All-Star outfielder James Wood . On a 1-1 offering from Mets starter Nolan McLean , Wood shot a ball to the opposite field that sent Mets left fielder Nicholas Morabito all the way to the wall.

Morabito failed to come up with the leaping catch, but somehow fooled Mets center fielder Tyrone Taylor into thinking he had secured the ball. Taylor simply stood there staring at Morabito while the ball rolled away.

Unbelievably, it was Morabito who then got up and chased down the ball. By the time that the ball got back into the infield though, every single runner (including the batter Wood) had scored.

Here is the video of the absurd inside-the-park grand slam.

JAMES WOOD. LITTLE LEAGUE. GRAND SLAM. pic.twitter.com/UDooLAdTfy — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) May 20, 2026

That was the coup de grace for the Mets as their Little League moment brought Washington to within a 5-4 margin. The Nationals would then go on to score five more runs by the fourth inning to take a 9-5 lead over the Mets.

After a woeful 12-game losing streak in April, the Mets have regained control of the steering wheel and now sit at 21-26 (entering play on Tuesday having won six of their last seven games). But it very quickly fell apart for them during Tuesday’s game against the Nationals with the worst home run allowed since that by Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres earlier this month (which was also of the Little League grand slam variety).