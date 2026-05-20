Pete Crow-Armstrong disciplined by MLB after getting profane with a fan

Pete Crow-Armstrong is getting sent to detention this week.

The Chicago Cubs star outfielder Crow-Armstrong has been fined this week by Major League Baseball, Jesse Rogers of ESPN reported on Tuesday. While the amount of the fine was not disclosed, Crow-Armstrong is being punished for an incident over the weekend with a fan of the Chicago White Sox .

Crow-Armstrong and the Cubs played on Sunday against the rival White Sox. In the fifth inning at Rate Field in Chicago, Ill., Crow-Armstrong failed to come down with a leaping catch off a ball that was hit by White Sox infielder Miguel Vargas .

After whiffing on the play, Crow-Armstrong fell to the ground and promptly got heckled by a female fan who was standing behind a barrier in the outfield. Video footage of the incident showed that Crow-Armstrong responded to the fan by telling her to “s–k my f–king d—k, b—h.”

You can see the video of the incident here.

The 2025 MLB All-Star Crow-Armstrong would later go on to apologize for the profane moment. But Major League Baseball has fined a number of other players in the past for getting obscene with fans, and now PCA is joining that list as well.