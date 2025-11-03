Kiké Hernandez talks some trash during Dodgers’ World Series celebration

Leave it to Kiké Hernandez to turn the World Series celebration into an opportunity to talk some trash.

The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated their World Series title on Monday with a parade around downtown Los Angeles that culminated at Dodger Stadium for a rally. Hernandez was among the Dodgers players who spoke during the celebration, and he lit up the crowd like a WWE personality. His point was to make sure everyone knew that the Dodgers had established a dynasty.

“My teammates have been pretty humble, but I think it’s time to talk that sh-t. Everybody’s been asking questions about a dynasty. How about three in six years? How about back to back? We’re a mother f-ing dynasty, baby,” Hernandez said (profanity censored by LBS).

The Dodgers won the World Series in the shortened 2020 season. Now they have won back-to-back titles, and they already have their eye on a third in a row.

Cementing the team’s dynasty status is that they have won the NL West in 12 of the last 13 years. They have made the playoffs 13 straight years and have made the World Series five times since 2017. Other people may be hesistant about making sweeping proclamations such as the one Hernandez made, but he’s a bold personality. If anyone on the Dodgers was going to say something like that, of course it would be Hernandez.