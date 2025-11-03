Dodgers’ Andrew Friedman, Dave Roberts already eyeing a threepeat

The Los Angeles Dodgers have won back-to-back World Series, and they are already eyeing a third championship in a row.

The Dodgers celebrated their latest title on Monday with a parade in downtown Los Angeles and rally afterwards at Dodger Stadium. Dodgers President of Baseball of Operations Andrew Friedman spoke to the fans in attendance at the stadium and told them they were already pursuing a third World Series in a row.

“To the most loyal and dedicated fans in all of sports, I have a crazy idea for you: how about we do it again? Thank you!” Friedman said as he concluded his speech.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts also spoke and said he got permission from Pat Riley to use the word “threepeat.”

“The last thing I’ll say. I talked to a good friend of mine yesterday on the plane, and he gave me the OK to use his phrase. Pat Riley, what’s better than two? Three! Threepeat! Threepeat, let’s go!” Roberts chanted.

The Dodgers won the World Series in the shortened 2020 season. Then they won in 2024 and 2025, becoming the first team since the New York Yankees in 1998-2000 to win two in a row. They are not satisfied though and want to become the first team since the Yankees to win three in a row. Players Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman added to the focus, saying that the march to a third title begins now. Shohei Ohtani said the same thing.