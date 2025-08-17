Marlins player caught terrible break while nearly robbing a home run

The Miami Marlins are trying to turn things around amid a brutal stretch of play, and one moment from Sunday’s game against the Boston Red Sox might be viewed as a microcosm of their struggles.

The Marlins were leading 1-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning at Fenway Park in Boston, Mass., when Wilyer Abreu hit a deep fly ball to right field. Marlins outfielder Dane Myers got a good jump on the ball, leaped into the air and appeared to rob Abreu of a home run.

Myers had the ball in his glove as he hit the wall, but he had not secured the catch. The ball popped out and landed in the bullpen, leaving Myers and Marlins pitcher Janson Junk looking stunned.

He robbed it!

Wait …

HOME RUN 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ImI7P4sJO3 — MLB (@MLB) August 17, 2025

Myers tried to quickly readjust after the ball popped into the air, but he could not corral it.

The last 2 weeks of Marlins baseball, summed up in a single play 😩 pic.twitter.com/BwPuEMsZxf — Fish On First (@FishOnFirst) August 17, 2025

That would have been one of the best catches of the season, but the play instead resulted in a 2-1 lead for the Red Sox.

The Marlins had lost seven of their last eight games heading into Sunday. They have caught a number of bad breaks in recent weeks, and the Myers’ mishap was easily the worst of them.