Thursday, August 6, 2020

No, A’s coach Ryan Christenson was not doing Heil Hitler salute

August 6, 2020
by Larry Brown

Oakland A’s bench coach Ryan Christenson received some attention and questions for an inadvertent gesture he made after a 6-4 win over the Texas Rangers on Thursday.

Christenson had his arm extended waiting to do a karate chop to celebrate with his players after the victory, but his arm held out for a while, making it look like the “Heil Hitler” Nazi salute. His inadvertent move may have been pointed out to him by Liam Hendriks, leading Christenson to put his arm down.

Christenson says he received a call from Oakland’s general manager David Forst about the situation and knew exactly what the call would be about before he picked up. Christenson also said after the game that he didn’t realize the issue until Hendriks mentioned it, and that none of it was intentional.

Most unbiased viewers will probably recognize Christenson didn’t realize how it looked until Hendriks pointed it out to him. But after some of the stuff that has gone on recently, people are on high alert for things like this.

