MLB great Wade Boggs provides prostate cancer update

Hall of Famer Wade Boggs confirmed on Friday night that he remains cancer-free nearly two years after his prostate cancer diagnosis.

The 67-year-old appeared at Fenway Park to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Boston Red Sox faced the Tampa Bay Rays , part of ceremonies marking the 125th anniversary of the club’s first home game.

Wade Boggs on beating cancer: pic.twitter.com/kSPqB6QcLZ — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) May 8, 2026

“I’m a cancer survivor now. Prostate cancer is null and void. Thank God,” Boggs said.

Boggs announced his diagnosis in September 2024 after routine early-detection testing revealed the disease. He underwent radiation and hormone treatments in Florida. In February 2025, he declared himself cancer-free following successful treatment. A checkup last month reaffirmed the positive outcome.

The five-time American League batting champion urged men to pursue PSA testing.

“It’s a process that you have to go through, and I encourage all young men to get your PSA tests,” Boggs said. “Please go out there. Because mine, it wasn’t even on the radar. It was a 3.3, and they don’t even start talking about it until it gets to four. But I had the bad one, and we caught it early. … I had my checkup a month ago, and I’m completely cancer-free.”

Boggs played 11 of his 18 major league seasons with the Red Sox before stints with the Yankees and Devil Rays. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2005.