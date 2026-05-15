Mariners superstar lands on IL for first time in career

The Seattle Mariners placed catcher Cal Raleigh on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a right oblique strain, marking the first IL stint of his six-year major league career.

The reigning American League MVP runner-up aggravated the injury in the eighth inning of Wednesday’s walk-off loss to the Houston Astros while backing up a relay throw.

Raleigh first experienced right-side discomfort on May 1 and missed three games earlier this month. He returned but endured an 0-for-38 hitless streak — the longest in the majors this season — before snapping it with two singles Tuesday night. That stretch included a superstitious full-uniform shower the night before at the suggestion of pitcher Logan Gilbert .

In 41 games this season, the 29-year-old is batting .161 with seven home runs and 18 RBIs, a sharp decline from his record 60-homer, 125-RBI campaign in 2025.

Manager Dan Wilson indicated further evaluation awaits the team’s return to Seattle, with no firm timeline for Raleigh’s return.

“It really depends on the severity of the issue,” Wilson said, via MLB.com. “And I think we’ll know a little bit more in the next couple of days as he gets images and whatnot. But I think it’s hard to say. I have to be honest with you, it’s hard to say without knowing how bad it is.”

The Mariners recalled catcher Jhonny Pereda from Triple-A Tacoma in a corresponding move. Raleigh’s absence represents a significant blow to a Seattle club still fighting to reach .500.